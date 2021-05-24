Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Reaches $142.28

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for $142.28 or 0.00359423 BTC on major exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $28.46 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded down 45.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00064763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 89.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.00 or 0.00985201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,902.49 or 0.09858310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00084763 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

