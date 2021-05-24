Kava (KAVA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $24.61 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One Kava coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00047690 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.00252919 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00038112 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008036 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.