Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 640 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.91. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.70 and a 52 week high of $76.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.048 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

