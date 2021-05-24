Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $7.21 Million in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 253,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,000. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 8.66% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $604,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,434,000.

SPYC traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.90. 543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,212. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.84. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $31.19.

