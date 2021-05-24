Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Intel by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after buying an additional 4,916,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,535,164. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.14. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $229.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

