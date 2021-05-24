Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 7,750 Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 389,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000.

BATS:IMOM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,136 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average of $33.91. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $33.06.

