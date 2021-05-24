Katalyo Reaches Market Cap of $1.58 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 24th. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 57% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $226,276.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.54 or 0.00417977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00053622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00181874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.63 or 0.00826492 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

