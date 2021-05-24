KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $19.06 on Monday. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 953.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.55.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

