KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00.

KAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.22.

Shares of KAR opened at $19.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 953.00, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.16. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

