JustBet Market Capitalization Achieves $2.29 Million (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 24th. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. JustBet has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $14,980.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00055049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.52 or 0.00373735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.00179911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003505 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.04 or 0.00817108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

