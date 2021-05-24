JulSwap (JULD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.06 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. JulSwap has a market cap of $26.90 million and $2.06 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0675 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 40.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 398,353,001 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

