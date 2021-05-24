JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY)

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS QNTQY remained flat at $$18.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

