JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40,828.6% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 8,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $162.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $492.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $88.72 and a 1-year high of $165.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.74.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

