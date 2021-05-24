JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Acquired by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,503,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,365 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of JELD-WEN worth $152,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.5% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 108,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.2% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 56.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 605,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 217,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

JELD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.51. 4,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,809. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.50.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

