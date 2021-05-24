Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Netflix, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $3.10 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.86 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $497.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $220.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix has a 52-week low of $397.86 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $596,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Netflix by 25.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,205 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $52,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 59.3% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Rollins Financial lifted its position in Netflix by 37.2% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 737 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $4,228,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.