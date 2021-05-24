Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a £124.50 ($162.66) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s previous close.

GAW traded down GBX 5.05 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting £114.65 ($149.79). The company had a trading volume of 18,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,628. The firm has a market cap of £3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.48. Games Workshop Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6,800 ($88.84) and a 1 year high of £121.60 ($158.86). The company’s fifty day moving average price is £106.74 and its 200 day moving average price is £103.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86.

In other news, insider Kevin Rountree bought 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £107.74 ($140.76) per share, with a total value of £3,232.20 ($4,222.89). Also, insider Nicholas J. Donaldson sold 8,000 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,721 ($127.01), for a total value of £777,680 ($1,016,043.90).

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

