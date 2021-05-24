Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a £124.50 ($162.66) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s previous close.

GAW traded down GBX 5.05 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting £114.65 ($149.79). The company had a trading volume of 18,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,628. The firm has a market cap of £3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.48. Games Workshop Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6,800 ($88.84) and a 1 year high of £121.60 ($158.86). The company’s fifty day moving average price is £106.74 and its 200 day moving average price is £103.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86.

In other news, insider Kevin Rountree bought 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £107.74 ($140.76) per share, with a total value of £3,232.20 ($4,222.89). Also, insider Nicholas J. Donaldson sold 8,000 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,721 ($127.01), for a total value of £777,680 ($1,016,043.90).

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

