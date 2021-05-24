Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $135.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Get Elastic alerts:

NYSE:ESTC opened at $113.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.12 and its 200-day moving average is $138.34. Elastic has a 1-year low of $77.24 and a 1-year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total transaction of $2,101,077.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $10,566,554.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,527,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,259,590.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,468 shares of company stock valued at $16,874,165 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 341.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.