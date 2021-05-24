Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Buy Rating from Piper Sandler

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $214.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.76.

JAZZ traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $180.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,209. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $181.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

