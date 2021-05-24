Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Buy Rating from Piper Sandler

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $214.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.76.
JAZZ traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $180.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,209. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $181.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.06.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
