Jarvis+ Hits Market Capitalization of $736,915.09 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $736,915.09 and approximately $478,460.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00064407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.76 or 0.00902720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.91 or 0.09212893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00083365 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

