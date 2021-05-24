Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Nuvve in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ NVVE opened at $10.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.05 million and a PE ratio of -9.67. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50.

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

