Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $278,000 Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INDA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,011,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,960 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,747,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,388,000 after purchasing an additional 808,494 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,132,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,641,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 328.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,274,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,484,000 after purchasing an additional 654,499 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $43.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average is $40.54. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.