Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $452,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 121,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

