Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Shares in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the first quarter worth $236,000.

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF stock opened at $52.24 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43.

