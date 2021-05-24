Jacqueline B. Kosecoff Sells 3,121 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of STE traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.00. The company had a trading volume of 401,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.20. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $146.12 and a 52 week high of $216.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.55.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

