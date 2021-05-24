Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Invests $132,000 in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14,235.6% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,843,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,638,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,819,000 after purchasing an additional 359,998 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 52,576.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,513,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,518 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,063,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,930,000 after purchasing an additional 385,656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.67. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $42.43 and a one year high of $46.20.

