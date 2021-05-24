Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.03.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $74.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.82. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

