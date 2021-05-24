Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,085 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,229,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $151,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $101,866,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,247,000 after buying an additional 439,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,773,000 after buying an additional 393,566 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $269.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.77. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $155.65 and a 12 month high of $280.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.