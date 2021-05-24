J Sainsbury’s (JSAIY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.47. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

