iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Raised by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,698,000 after purchasing an additional 527,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,128,000 after purchasing an additional 168,588 shares in the last quarter.

TIP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.41. The company had a trading volume of 28,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,760. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $120.25 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

