iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 3.6% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.42. The stock had a trading volume of 30,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,760. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $120.25 and a 1-year high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

