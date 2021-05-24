iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,782 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,635,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.85. The stock had a trading volume of 184,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,455. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.55. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

