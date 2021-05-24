iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 228.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.74. The company had a trading volume of 359,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,464,434. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.92 and a 200 day moving average of $212.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $133.28 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

