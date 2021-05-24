iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 69,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 94.9% during the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 47,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $151.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.20. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $125.18 and a 12 month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.