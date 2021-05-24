iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,483 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $17,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 211.8% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.42. 13,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,522,329. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.348 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

