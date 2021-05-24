iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 517,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 93,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,106,000 after buying an additional 61,293 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,917,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 153,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 100,367 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $60.93 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.90.

