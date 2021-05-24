iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 195.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,533 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $80.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.27. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.10 and a 1-year high of $80.86.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.