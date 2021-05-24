iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,496 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up 2.9% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $14,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 449.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of IVLU stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,277. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.