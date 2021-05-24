iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,201,000 after buying an additional 204,436 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,210,000 after purchasing an additional 133,265 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 194,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 92,455 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 48,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32,947 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYY stock opened at $104.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.54. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $72.41 and a 1 year high of $106.30.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

