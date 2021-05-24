iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 420.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 414,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,277 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $46,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.34. The stock had a trading volume of 247,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,489,277. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.92. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.