IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in IQVIA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $184,178,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in IQVIA by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 29.0% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 113.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.70. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.18 and a twelve month high of $241.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.