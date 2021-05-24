IoTeX (IOTX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $42.59 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $260.18 million and approximately $42.59 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00065171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 85.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00079993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.68 or 0.00950021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 78.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,645.98 or 0.09765848 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 7,544,441,829 coins. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

