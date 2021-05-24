Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the first quarter valued at $11,470,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.86.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $134,762.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $769,994.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,569 shares of company stock worth $6,238,435. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $27.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.89. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.65.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

