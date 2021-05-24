Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 92,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000. Dropbox accounts for approximately 1.4% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Dropbox by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Dropbox by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $36,517.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,027 shares of company stock worth $1,327,190. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DBX. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

DBX stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.61. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

