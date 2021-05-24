Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Buys 43,683 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 472,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,683 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology comprises 8.6% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $14,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 26,524 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $37.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.35. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

