Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for RadNet (RDNT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT):

5/20/2021 – RadNet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

5/18/2021 – RadNet was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

5/12/2021 – RadNet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

5/5/2021 – RadNet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

5/4/2021 – RadNet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

4/28/2021 – RadNet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

4/27/2021 – RadNet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

4/21/2021 – RadNet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

4/20/2021 – RadNet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $26.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.70 and a beta of 1.68. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $26.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Get RadNet Inc alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RadNet news, Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $238,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 435,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,367,940.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $57,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at $733,064.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 33,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in RadNet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in RadNet by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in RadNet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in RadNet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.