Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.64

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.64 and last traded at $40.44, with a volume of 3119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 456,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,022 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

