Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to announce sales of $27.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the lowest is $27.54 million. Intersect ENT reported sales of $9.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 184.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $119.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.98 million to $119.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $140.02 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $145.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XENT shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of XENT remained flat at $$18.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 93,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,293. The company has a market cap of $597.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $26.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

