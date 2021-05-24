International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) to a speculative buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 195 ($2.55).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

Shares of IPF stock opened at GBX 138 ($1.80) on Thursday. International Personal Finance has a 52-week low of GBX 33.93 ($0.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 143.45 ($1.87). The stock has a market cap of £308.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 124.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 96.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.86.

In other International Personal Finance news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 125,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total transaction of £155,770.04 ($203,514.55). Also, insider Justin Lockwood sold 23,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74), for a total transaction of £30,838.71 ($40,290.97).

About International Personal Finance

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.