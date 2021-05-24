International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their buy rating on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $63.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.35. International Paper has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

