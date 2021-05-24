Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $290 million-$290 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.03 million.

TILE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,999. Interface has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $901.33 million, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Interface will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TILE. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Interface from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

